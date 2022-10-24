One dead after Adams County crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person was left dead after a single vehicle crash on E 2250th Street near N 1150th Avenue on Monday around 8:51 a.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway.

Police reported that the only vehicle occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Adams County EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office, Liberty Fire Department and Central Adams Fire Department.

