One dead after Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person was left dead after a single vehicle crash on E 2250th Street near N 1150th Avenue on Monday around 8:51 a.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway.

Police reported that the only vehicle occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Adams County EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office, Liberty Fire Department and Central Adams Fire Department.

