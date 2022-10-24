Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WGEM) - A pregnant Quincy woman was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, Ala., on Saturday in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Laurina Hernandez, 28, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road, hit a ditch and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle, Hayden Rose, 20, was uninjured in the crash.

According to the Limestone County Coroner, Hernandez was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Road south of Highway 72.

The Limestone County Coroner said that Hernandez was seven months pregnant at the time of the crash.

WHNT News 19 reported that Hernandez was from Quincy.

WAFF 48 contributed to this story.

