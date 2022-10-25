1121 Locust to be recycling drop-off site in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy has announced the first drop-off site for its recycling program.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte, said the Pepsi Bottling Company is the first lease they have signed.

All 13 aldermen at the Quincy City Council meeting approved this recommendation Monday night.

Conte said the drop-off site will be on the 12th street side of Locust at the very end of the 1121 property where it goes up to the Illinois Veterans Home property.

”The containers have been ordered. We’ll have a contract to do the servicing of the bins. We have the first little lease done we have two more leases to go,” Conte said. “Once the leases are done we have to have the platforms, the access platforms manufactured and any site improvements that are needed. So we’re making steps. Still got some work to do though, to get up and running by March 1 and hopefully earlier than that.”

Conte said the lease is $10 for three years, where Pepsi leases the property and the city is responsible for all costs to improve the site.

