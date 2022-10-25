6th Street sewer replacement underway in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A portion of 6th Street is closed in Quincy for a sewer replacement project.

Quincy’s Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said there has been a collapsed sewer in an alley between Jersey and Maine Streets for about a year.

It has since created a large sinkhole. Conte said the sewer is made of clay and is in poor condition because buried telephone, fiber and utility lines are crushing it.

Conte said it’ll cost about $125,000 to repair.

He expects the replacement to be done in about two weeks as long as the weather cooperates and the final resurfacing of the alley will be done in the spring of 2023.

