Adams County Sheriff’s Dept. holds meeting about school safety and active shooter drills

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - School shootings are becoming more and more common in the United States.

“Unfortunately it is rampant, active scenarios in schools and also in public settings,” said Adams County Chief Deputy Sam Smith.

On Monday morning, a gunman broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl. He wounded six others before he was shot and killed by police.

Later that night, local law enforcement prepared for the worst case scenario at Adams County schools.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department held a town hall meeting at Central High School, to inform the public on what they teach students and staff in the case of a lockdown or school shooting.

“Parents have a lot of questions and concerns these days about what schools are doing and we want to be completely transparent,” said Superintendent Erica Smith.

Erica said students in her district go through an active shooter drill at least once a year.

“We have really kind of ramped up our training with the fire department, sheriff’s department, everyone. Obviously school safety is so important and high on our list right now,” Erica said.

Sam said starting on Jan. 1, law enforcement will be limited to what they can do during active shooter drills due to the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

“With the house bill it’s handcuffed us a little bit where we can’t do simulated gun fire, our tact team used to come in and we would do evacs and things like that,” Sam said.

Sam said while the new drills will feel like a step back for students, the sheriff’s department’s philosophy will remain the same.

“Our ultimate goal is to run away if you can, run away from the bad guy, get as far away as possible if you can. If you can’t, hide, barricade yourself, and try to be as quiet as possible. And then the last scenario, if you get trapped, you have to fight,” Sam said.

Erica said they recently installed metal detectors in their schools, which she said is a big step for the small community of Camp Point.

A few parents and teachers who attended the event raised concerns about glass doors in classrooms, and where to take kids when they run outside during an active shooter scenario. Erica said she is happy to have more discussions with those teachers.

