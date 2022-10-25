Cooler, gloomy and rainy day ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is Tuesday morning, but we have already hit our daytime high for the day. It happened just after midnight, as we hit 62°. Then after the cold front came through, cooler air started spilling into the Tri-States. Now, temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will remain in that range for the rest of the day. It will also be breezy, yet again. Winds will come out of the north gusting up to 30 mph.

It is going to be a gloomy and rainy day today. Even though the cold front has come through, a low pressure system to the south of us will move through the area today. This low pressure will continue our rain chances. The rain showers will be widespread and will be on and off again throughout the whole day. By this evening and into the first half of the night, we will see another band of moderate rainfall wrap around the backside of the low pressure system as it exits the region. Therefore, the rain will not officially come to an end for everyone until later tonight. Additional rain totals today will depend on where you live in the Tri-States, but will range from 0.25″ to 1.25″. Then overnight, the clouds will clear out from west to east. Tonight will be quite a bit cooler with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

