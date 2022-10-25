Graves meets with Chariton Valley to discuss broadband

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The broadband expansion continues for Northeast Missouri.

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) met with internet provider Chariton Valley to discuss the progress of expanding fiber.

Chariton Valley has plans to expand fiber not just to the towns in Northeast Missouri, but the rural areas as well.

“We’re committed to the counties we work in. We live here, we’re with you and for everyone to have access to state-of-the-art broadband. ,” said Chariton Valley CEO Kirby Underberg. “We just love to hear people come from Kansas City or St. Louis and say your internet is better than what we get in the city and that’s what we strive for.”

Graves said smaller companies, like Chariton Valley, are making a big difference for local northeast Missourians.

“They’re serving those rural customers,” Graves said. “That last mile of service. It means everything to folks that are staying at home, trying to work from home, trying to get on the internet, or just enjoy what everyone else gets to enjoy in the urban areas.”

Chariton Valley is mapping out fiber for Shelby and Marion County along with several others.

Having more grant money is allowing Chariton Valley to use that for the rural counties in Missouri.

“With the help of all these funds, we’re able to now go into the rural areas and finish the towns and the rural together,” said Underberg. “That brings that digital divide of rural and towns together and that’s just something we’re excited to be able to do.”

Underberg is planning to have fiber installed in Marion County by the end of the year.

He’s hopeful to expand broadband in the counties they’re working in 3 to 4 years.

