High winds cause power outages in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple downed trees and powerlines were reported Tuesday afternoon in Quincy as high winds and rain passed through the area.

A representative for Ameren Illinois said 430 homes were without power in Quincy due to high winds.

WGEM Stormtrak Meteorologist Brian Inman said Tuesday afternoon, wind gusts were as high as 55 MPH in Macomb, 51 MPH at the Quincy Regional Airport and up to 43 MPH in Hannibal.

