Hospital Report: October 25, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Thomas E. Pfaffe, age 81, of Quincy, died October 21. in the Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Paul Edward Kemner, age 58 of Quincy, died on October 23 in his home surrounded by his family. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Kyle Korb & Sara Reddick-Korb of Quincy, IL...boy

Jacob Kuhlmeier & Kobi Cookson of Quincy IL...boy

Erik & Courtney Roon of Quincy IL...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

