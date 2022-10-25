Lee Co. EMS director submits resignation

FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WGEM) - Lee County EMS Director, Dennis Cosby has submitted his resignation, according to the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

The Board announced Monday afternoon they would meet Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in a special meeting to vote on accepting the resignation and vote to appoint an interim director.

Board member Matt Pflug said they would most likely accept the resignation and appoint Emergency Management Coordinator, Jason Dinwiddie as interim director.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the North Lee County Office Building at 933 Avenue H in Fort Madison.

The public can also join from their computer here or by using their phone to call 872-240-3212. Access code: 550-151-749

