LEJA open house attracts over 200 students from across the Tri-States

Students got hands on with blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations and polygraph...
Students got hands on with blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations and polygraph demonstrations.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - On Tuesday, over 200 students from across the Tri-States participated in a hands on approach of seeing what the law enforcement and justice administration (LEJA) field has to offer.

The Western Illinois University LEJA Day Open House showed students blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations and crime scene sketching.

LEJA professor Frank Schweitzer said the goal of the event is to show and tell students that there’s more to the LEJA field than “sworn law enforcement jobs.”

”They’re [students] very enthusiastic, and a lot of what we have is hands on, so we’re able to kind of engage in the different type of techniques we’re teaching at the university,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer also said that good student turnout gives the university a better chance to showcase themselves. In turn, he said getting more students into the program could help fill LEJA vacancies in the years to come.

”They’re learning more about the different types of jobs that are out there,” Schweitzer said. “There’s so many jobs that are not just the sworn law enforcement portion of it, but the crime scene jobs that are out there, the support positions that are out there for law enforcement.”

The open house also featured EMT/paramedic demonstrations.

