Local organizations working to solve poverty, housing, mental health issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the United Way of Adams County say poverty, housing and access to mental health are the most pressing issues facing the area.

They said that’s according to data gathered during their 2021 Community Assessment, a study done every three years to determine local needs.

CEO Jeremy Wingerter said they have now formed a new committee, forming three different groups of local community organizations to help come up with both short and long term solutions.

“Each of these three has an individual goal that we’ve identified through the research so my hope, really my goal for all of this is just that we’re making a strategic plan on each one of these areas with the community and how we move forward to address those,” Wingerter said.

Wingerter said the organizations involved include the Quincy Police Department, YWCA, Transitions of Western Illinois, Adams County Health Department, and more. He said each organization is involved in different groups, creating plans that can determine what resources are needed.

He said the timeline for creating goals can vary from group to group.

One of the organizations leading the Behavioral Mental Health Committee is Transitions of Western Illinois.

Behavioral Mental Health Committee co-leader and Mental Health & Children’s Services director Jessica Peters said Transitions had been a part of the assessment process and wants to be a part of the solution.

She said the goal of their committee is to increase access to mental health services, break down barriers to care and minimize stigma. Peters said their current plan is to try to compose a resource list to help people find access to the proper care and raise awareness about the IRIS program for both people and mental health agencies.

“Agencies like ours could make a referral for a consumer to another needed service,” she said. “It’s an online way to do that and so there’s about 40 programs, maybe 16 or 18 agencies currently on IRIS in the Adams County area and we would certainly like to make that better because I think the easier we can make referrals the better for the people we serve.”

Those interested in being a part of this can contact Jeremy Wingerter at jeremy@unitedwayadamsco.org or call (217) 222-5020.

