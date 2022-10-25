McDonough County 911 Center gathering information to better assist non verbal, special needs residents

The McDonough County 911 Center is collecting information that officials said could better...
The McDonough County 911 Center is collecting information that officials said could better assist first responders in the event that they're called to help a non verbal person.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT
MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County 911 Center is collecting information that aim to improve the effectiveness in the case that a first responder gets called to assist a non verbal person or special needs person.

911 Dispatcher Jayson Sams is spearheading the effort.

“This last incident took us about an hour to locate the family, so that’s an hour that the child is separated from their parents or guardians,” Sams said.

Sams said the recent incident involved a non verbal person being displaced from their guardian for an extended amount of time.

“Its got to be a very scary situation for that subject themselves,” Sams added. “The faster we can identify them the quicker we can get them back to their guardians.”

The 911 Center is asking guardians of non verbal residents to email jsams@911.mcdonough.il.us with the special person’s name, date of birth and address. Additionally, the guardians name, phone number and address.

Sams noted that guardians also have the option to include a picture of the non verbal person in the email.

Lt. Jeff Hamer said that police respond to a non verbal up to five times per year.

While he said that may not seem like many, the extra information can improve the amount of time it takes to return a resident to their guardian.

“The ways that we come in contact with them [non verbal person] is usually because they have become lost,” Hamer said. “Certainly we would be sensitive to their condition, but we also have to try and find out where that person belongs.”

Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones said that in the event an officer responds to a non verbal person, they’re forced to adjust. Collecting new information, Jones said, could take a first responder’s effectiveness up a notch.

“I’ve seen officer pull out a notepad and pen and start with written communication, and those extra steps are very necessary in order to accomplish a goal,” Jones said. “Whether it’s one time or 1,000 times, we want to make sure we have the resources in place so we can communicate appropriately to identify those individuals in need.”

As of Tuesday, Sams said that he received 12 subjects information. He said he is also looking at the potential to incorporate alert cards for families.

