More rain but things quieting down

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wind gusts Tuesday
Wind gusts Tuesday(Inman max)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We had some pretty decent rainfall totals that ramped up throughout your Tuesday. We’ll have a little bit more additional rainfall added to our totals as we roll through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals
Rainfall totals(Max Inman)

Rain does diminish in the early morning hours Wednesday. Skies will begin to clear, the wind will begin to die down and temperatures for Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 40s. Wednesday should be a sunny day even with a wind out of the north gusting up to around 20 miles an hour behind the backside of an area of low pressure that gave us the rain showers.

Temps steady
Temps steady(Max Inman)

High temperatures on Wednesday through Friday will be in the low 60s with a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. We do expect temperatures to warm slightly on Saturday and a continued warming trend through next week headed into Halloween. We may see high temperatures that top out Monday and Tuesday next week around 70°.

