Mortgage and local lending rate update in the Tri-States

We’ve seen mortgage rates double this past year and interest rates at local lenders are also...
We’ve seen mortgage rates double this past year and interest rates at local lenders are also rising.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We’ve seen mortgage rates double this past year and interest rates at local lenders are also rising.

That means if you’re looking to buy a house, you’ll likely end up paying more each month.

Greg Zanger, president of the Quincy Assosciation of Realtors, said interest rates on local lending is around 7% in Quincy.

He said he can’t predict whether mortgage rates will drop as we move into the new year, because demand in the housing market changes with the seasons.

“There’s always a coming season you know after the, after the holidays over, first of the year, things may slow down a little bit, but they seem to pick right up,” said Zanger.

Zanger said there typically is less demand driving the real estate market between the first of the year and the beginning of spring, meaning lower mortgage rates, with the possibility of relief in the housing market this winter.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

Latest News

The broadband expansion continues for Northeast Missouri.
Graves meets with Chariton Valley to discuss broadband
Planned Parenthood leaders unveils upgraded Champaign abortion clinic
Planned Parenthood leaders unveils upgraded Champaign abortion clinic
Students got hands on with blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations and polygraph...
LEJA open house attracts over 200 students from across the Tri-States
A treatment room inside the recently renovated Champaign Planned Parenthood clinic.
Champaign Planned Parenthood clinic helping hundreds of “health care refugees”