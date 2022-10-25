Quincy aldermen approved nearly $234,000 for new Central Services equipment
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, Quincy alderman approved nearly $234,000 to purchase new trucks and equipment for the city’s Central Services department.
A portion of how that money will be used is to buy a new stainless-steel dump body for about $174,000.
The other $62,000 will be used to buy two new extended-cab trucks which aldermen said is a cheaper option than its alternatives.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.