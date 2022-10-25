Quincy TIF Districts are moving in the right direction

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s two TIF districts are moving in the right direction according to the city’s planning and development director.

Chuck Bevelheimer said the 12 block, east TIF district, that started in 2010 has grown 24%.

It started with about $6 million and now has more than $8 million.

Bevelheimer also said the 25 block, west TIF district, started with nearly $6 million back in 1999 and has now grown to more than $13.5 million.

”That’s a 133% increase. So it’s more than doubled,” Bevelheimer said. “Which is exactly what we hope TIFs do. That is important.”

Bevelheimer said the properties in the TIF districts are evaluated by something called an Equalized Access Value (EAV).

He pointed out a significant increase in the districts’ EAV since 2012, when the city started investing in private properties with its downtown Rental Rehab program.

