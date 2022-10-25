Quincy TIF Districts are moving in the right direction

By Charity Bell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s two TIF districts are moving in the right direction according to the city’s planning and development director.

Chuck Bevelheimer said the 12 block, east TIF district, that started in 2010 has grown 24%.

It started with about $6 million and now has more than $8 million.

Bevelheimer also said the 25 block, west TIF district, started with nearly $6 million back in 1999 and has now grown to more than $13.5 million.

”That’s a 133% increase. So it’s more than doubled,” Bevelheimer said. “Which is exactly what we hope TIFs do. That is important.”

Bevelheimer said the properties in the TIF districts are evaluated by something called an Equalized Access Value (EAV).

He pointed out a significant increase in the districts’ EAV since 2012, when the city started investing in private properties with its downtown Rental Rehab program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Quincy Police searching for hit-and-run suspect that struck a child

Latest News

1121 Locust to be recycling drop-off site in Quincy
1121 Locust to be recycling drop-off site in Quincy
Quincy TIF Districts are moving in the right direction
Quincy TIF Districts are moving in the right direction
Public Works Director, Jeffrey Conte, said the Pepsi Bottling Company is the first lease they...
1121 Locust to be recycling drop-off site in Quincy
Illinois students learn about manufacturing with "Creators Wanted" mobile unit
Illinois students learn about manufacturing with "Creators Wanted" mobile unit