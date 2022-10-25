Southern Airways Express approved to provide basic Essential Air Service for Quincy

Quincy Regional Airport
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Department of Transportation on Tuesday granted Southern Airways Express, LLC. the ability to provide basic Essential Air Service (EAS) at the Quincy Regional Airport.

According to the order issued by the DOT, the contract will last four years beginning on Dec. 1, 2022, until Nov. 30, 2026.

The DOT reports, Southern will provide Quincy with 18 round trips per week from Quincy Regional Airport (UIN) to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and 18 round trips per week to St. Louis-Lambert International Airport (STL), for a combined total of 36 round trips per week, using 8-/9-passenger Cessna 208 aircraft.

Southern will be compensated at the following annual subsidy rates:

YearAnnual Subsidy
1$4,085,604
2$4,187,744
3$4,292,438
4$4,399,749

“We’re very pleased to hear that the Department of Transportation has placed its confidence in us to provide Quincy with reliable service to both Chicago and St. Louis,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer with Southern Airways Express. “We are very much looking forward to Dec. 1 as the start of a great working relationship between Southern Airways Express and Quincy.”

Quincy Regional Airport’s current air service provider is Cape Air which filed notice with the U.S. Department of Transportation in May that it intended to stop air service at Quincy Regional Airport and the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington.

At that time, Quincy Aeronautics Committee Chair Dave Bauer said Cape Air would continue service for 90 days and then maintain service on a month-to-month basis until a replacement airline could be found.

Bauer said Cape Air reported the pilot shortage as the reason for pulling out.

In July, Southern and Boutique Air both submitted proposals to provide service. They presented those proposals to Quincy residents in a town hall meeting on Aug. 1.

In August, the Quincy City Council voted to accept the Aeronautics Committee’s recommendation to have Southern provide service.

