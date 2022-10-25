WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Roll To A Homecoming Win In Canton Over Clarke On Saturday

C-SC Now (4-4) Overall On The College Football Gridiron
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Roll By Clarke On Homecoming In Canton 41-21
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College celebrated Homecoming last Saturday in Canton by hosting The Pride of Clarke University. Both teams entered the contest with identical (3-4) overall slates. When the two Heart of America Athletic Conference squads hit the turf at Poulton Stadium, both offensive units went to work putting points on the board. Clarke jumped out to an early 14-10 lead after the end of the first quarter. Both teams reached the endzone in the second quarter but the Wildcats found themselves trailing 21-17 at halftime.

After the C-SC coaches made a few defensive adjustments at the break, the tide changed dramatically in the second half. The Wildcats defensive unit held Clarke scoreless in the third and fourth quarters while the Culver offensive unit put 24 second half points on the board. When time expired after four quarters of play on “The Hill” in Canton, the Wildcats walked away with a 41-21 win. The victory was the second in a row for the ‘Cats who are now (4-4) on the season and (2-2) in the Heart of America Athletic Conference standings.

Culver-Stockton College will return to action this weekend when the Wildcats travel to “The Hawkeye State” to face William Penn on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

