WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Football Team Excited About Heading To The IHSA Playoffs On Friday To Face Chatham-Glenwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The dramatic 47-42 win posted by Quincy High over Rock Island on “Football Friday Night” could not have come at a better time. A packed house at Flinn was on hand for “Senior Night” and the “Blue & White” were hoping to lock up their 7th win of the season to possibly put them in a position to secure a home playoff date. Well, that didn’t happen, but what did happen was a remarkable 28-point rally turned in by QHS against visiting Rocks that helped propel the home team to an inspiring victory over their Western Big 6 Conference rivals. The win was a huge confidence builder for (7-2) QHS as they now begin preparations to take on the (7-2) Titans of Chatham-Glenwood on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs (on the road).

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QHS junior Jack Mettemeyer earlier today, and the talented wide receiver, who had a big 76-yard TD reception in the 4th quarter against Rock Island, offered his insight on the Blue Devils reaching the post-season.

