WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) West Hancock Titans Cross Country Runners Prepare For Sectionals With A Different Attitude From Last Year

Park Quinlan Offers Insight Into His New Way Of Thinking At West Hancock In 2022
West Hancock Cross Country Runners Preparing For Sectionals With A Different Attitude
West Hancock Cross Country Runners Preparing For Sectionals With A Different Attitude
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - West Hancock’s Cross Country team lost a number of talented student-athletes to graduation entering this season. During the 2022 campaign, the Titans have had a trio of runners representing the program.

The three runners have tried their best to compete and post top times to help maintain a certain degree of respect for the program. The new environment with less runners has also caused a different way of thinking as well for current Titan runners like Parker Quinlan, who was a part of last year’s team at WHHS.

We’ll check in with Quinlan and try to gain some perspective and insight on his new way of thinking and competing in the IHSA ranks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Football Team Excited About Heading To The IHSA Playoffs On Friday To Face Chatham-Glenwood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Football Team Excited About Heading To The State Playoffs

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) QU Hawks Basketball Program Hits The Hardwood During “Hoopfest” And The Bowling Green Lady Cats Post A Big Win On The Post-Season Softball Dirt vs. Father Tolton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Hoopfest" Draws Gem Cty College Basketball Fans And Hawks Nation To Pepsi Arena

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) Beardstown Lady Tigers Roll Into Mount Sterling To Take On The Lady Hornets Of Brown County On The IHSA Volleyball Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Breardstown Faces Brown County In Mount Sterling On Thursday Evening

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 20) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Prepare To Face The Trojans Of Mendota In The Class 1A Sectional Championship On Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Set To Face Mendota Once Again For A Sectional Crown On The IHSA Soccer Pitch This Weekend

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 7

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

QND Defeats Mater Dei; Takes Home First At Tournament

Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QND Volleyball

Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

IHSA Regional Cross Country Highlights

Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports