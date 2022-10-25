WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 20) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Prepare To Face The Trojans Of Mendota In The Class 1A Sectional Championship On Saturday

Raiders Junior forward Leo Cann Shares His Thoughts On Facing Mendota On The IHSA Pitch This Weekend
QND Raiders Soccer Team Prepares To Face Mendota On Saturday In Sectional Title Tilt
QND Raiders Soccer Team Prepares To Face Mendota On Saturday In Sectional Title Tilt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (15-6-2) Quincy Notre Dame soccer team went through a light workout today as the Raiders continue to prepare for Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional Championship game against the Trojans of Mendota. The “Blue & Gold” are quite familiar with the Trojans soccer program. It was MHS that knocked the Raiders out of the post-season last year after posting a 1-0 victory on their home pitch. Now, 12 months later, the same two teams will meet again for the 2022 Class 1A Sectional crown and a first-class ticket to the IHSA Super-Sectional.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol at Advance Physical Therapy Field earlier today and caught up with QND forward Leo Cann on the pitch. The standout junior took timeout to share his thoughts on facing Mendota once again in the heart of Trojans Country this weekend.

