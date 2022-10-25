WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) QU Hawks Basketball Program Hits The Hardwood During “Hoopfest” And The Bowling Green Lady Cats Post A Big Win On The Post-Season Softball Dirt vs. Father Tolton

IHSA Football: Brown County Hornets Roll Past Carrollton On The Road To Raise Their Overall Record To (5-4) on The Season
QU Hawks Basketball Program Hits The Hardwood During "Hoopfest" At Pepsi Arena
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an evening of fun on the hardwood for the Quincy University basketball program during “Hoopfest.” Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams from QU took part in the festivities that got underway at Pepsi Arena just after 7:00 p.m. Players took part in 3-Point shooting competitions, while fans competed in relay games and other activities for prizes. A Silent Auction was also held. Overall, the event served as a great opportunity for local basketball fans, alums, boosters, and students to see the (2022-23) Hawks “up-close and personal” and become more acquainted with the players who will be competing on the GLVC hardwood in the weeks ahead. Head Coaches Steve Hawkins and Kaci Bailey were also on hand for the festivities as well along with QU hawks head football coach Gary Bass. After all the fun on the hardwood came to a close on the QU campus, Coach Hawkins and senior forward Sarah Nelson (QHS Grad) took timeout to offer their thoughts regarding Hoopfest 2022.

On The MSHSAA post-season softball dirt, the Bowling Green Lady Cats were back in the spotlight on Thursday evening. BGHS was facing Father Tolton Regional Catholic in the Class 3 Quarterfinals. BG showcased a solid pitching performance in the circle and timely hitting at the plate. That helped propel the Lady Cats to an impressive 3-run shutout victory over Father Tolton on their home turf.

