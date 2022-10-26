Cornerstone kickstarts “Jubilee Fundraiser” to fund mental health community needs

Cornerstone
Cornerstone(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Cornerstone in Quincy turned 75 on Oct. 1 and to celebrate, the mental health clinic has kickstarted what they are calling a “Jubilee Campaign.”

The goal is to raise $75,000 in order to help at-risk populations in the community. Specifically, their comprehensive services department to struggling students; provide a 2-year free service to families that recently adopted; and make improvements to their abuse prevention program.

“It’s the only program in the area where we meet with new and expectant mothers up to the age of 27,” said Cornerstone’s marketing director Drew Quintero. “And help provide the skills that they need to have healthy and loving relationships with their families and prevent any potential abuse and child neglect.”

Quintero said the campaign will go on for a full year from now through Oct. 2023.

