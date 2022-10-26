Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank wraps 10,000 diapers for Adams County families in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of volunteers from St. Peter Church, Adams County Retired & Senior Volunteer and All Our Kids, got together Wednesday morning at Quincy University to wrap more than 10,000 diapers that were donated at the Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank annual drive that took place a few weeks ago.

The local nonprofit helps families that are struggling to provide diapers for their children and might need a financial boost, particularly ahead of the holidays.

“We fill the gap for families,” said the organization’s president, Anita Hanke. “We get to the end of the month and their funds get low. They go to the grocery store and think, ‘do I need to buy diapers or can I buy food?’ So our goal is to help them with that gap.”

Hanke said the organization first started in 2020 and has helped 250 Adams County families get diapers.

The organization will have another diaper drive on Nov. 30.

If you want to get involved, give a donation, or are a family in need you can visit Cover Bottom Diaper Bank’s website.

You can also reach Hanke at the Adams County Health Department at (217) 222-8440 Ext. 1107.

Facts from Covered Bottoms

Diapers are essential to a baby’s healthy development. Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry and healthy is key to building a solid foundation so that all children can reach their full potential.

One in three families struggles to provide clean diapers for their baby and therefore experience a diaper need.

In the US, there are five million children aged three or younger living in poor or low-income families.

Babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks and are less likely to be accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work.

There is no state program that allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers.

Only one federal assistance program allows families to use the money for diapers. However, this assistance also has to cover other expenses, such as rent, heat, and electricity. The average monthly federal assistance that a family of three receives is $477.

Without transportation, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than a large box store can significantly increase the monthly cost of diapers.

Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, while toddlers require about eight.

disposable diapers can cost $70 to $80 per month per baby.

