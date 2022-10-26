Dry weather for now

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There will be more clouds for Thursday, but temperatures will still top out near 60 degrees. Sunshine pops back out on Friday and high temperatures in the low 60s are expected. We will warm just a few degrees on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky as the temperature should top out in the mid to low 60s. Our next potential weather maker is an area of low pressure that tracks south of us along the gulf coast and then veers to the north-northeast just to the south of the Tri-state area. Sometimes when storm systems track close to the Gulf of Mexico, they are very proficient at picking up moisture. While this system does track well to our south. We still may see a quarter of an inch of rain in some of our southern counties Sunday. The system then will exit to the east and we will quickly see temperatures warming to near 70° by midweek next week.

This Drought Monitor map was issued last week and does not take into account our recent rain.
This Drought Monitor map was issued last week and does not take into account our recent rain.(Max Inman)

It will be interesting to see how our recent rains affect our drought conditions. The new drought monitor will come out Thursday. Thursday we will do a side-by-side comparison of this week’s drought monitor versus the new drought monitor map

