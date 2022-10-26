Ewing nutrition center seeks volunteers

EWING, Mo. (WGEM) - A nutrition center in Ewing, Missouri is in need of your help.

Ewing’s Heartland Resources has been in desperate need of volunteers for months and with the lack of volunteers, it is difficult to run operations.

More than a 100 residents in Lewis County are a part of the nutrition program and without it they would be in a difficult situation.

James Power is one of many residents who gets his meals from Heartland Resources.

“My wife passed away the fourth day of January last year,” said Power. “She always taught me everything I know about cooking outside, but she said I couldn’t even boil water in the house.”

Heartland Resources helps eligible residents, like Power, receive hot meals through out the week.

Since the pandemic, it’s been hard for the center to keep their operations running.

Switching to a volunteer-based center has been a hard transition.

“People that have things that come up and then they’re not able to volunteer on a certain day, so then we’re left short drivers, or kitchen help, or people to actually deliver the meals to folks,” said Moon.

Volunteers and board members at the nutrition center said they’ll be in a bind if they can’t get more volunteers to help with these meals.

“This nutrition center is in great need and it’s critical we do get these volunteers because we don’t want to see this program end and without volunteers helping us do that, that could be a possibility,” said Heartland Resource board chair Corey Moon.

As of now, the center has about 10 volunteers and they need about 20.

In the coming months, board members will be creating a business strategy to continue services.

Moon said the community still needs the service.

“This service is really important,” said Moon. “Some of these folks who receive the meals from Heartland, it’s the only food they might have, some people it’s the only interaction they might have with others, so it’s very important.”

Moon said even getting people to volunteer once a month at the center would be able to help their operation.

You can sign up to volunteer by calling the center’s number at 573-209-3600.

The nutrition center is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Moon is hoping to go back to a five day week operation as they get more volunteers.

You can find more information on their Facebook page or their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.