Hannibal businesses looking for help as holidays approach

QUINCY (WGEM) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner but local businesses are having trouble working to hire workers for the approaching season, but are having trouble.

Maria Kuhns is the Entrepreneurship Specialist at the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. She said businesses ranging from food service to retail to manufacturing are struggling to hire workers for both full time and part time jobs.

Kuhns said holiday shopping tends to start in the beginning of November and businesses work to either hire temporary or holiday workers to handle the extra work in addition to other open positions they have.

She said businesses are facing difficulty retaining workers, as businesses are competing with one another with wages and benefits like childcare or insurance.

“People have a lot of options right now and they tend to have a sort of grass is greener approach to that sometimes,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns said the lack of workers for the holidays can have an impact on business hours and service. She said it is something people doing shopping should be aware of when they start their holiday shopping. She said consumers should be patient and see if there’s online options for the store, or do it early.

Mississippi Marketplace owner Linda Studer said, during the holiday season, they spend several weeks decorating their store for Christmas. She said they hire at least three to four temporary employees to help with that and the uptick in business.

She said they’re still looking for people to fill those positions.

“It basically means that the product we have ordered that’s upstairs waiting to come out, maybe it doesn’t get out in a timely manner,” she said. “You have to have it out in order for people to buy it and if it’s not out early enough, then you are not going to have the sale because they can’t buy what they can’t see.”

Studer said some of the struggles for hiring part time workers have been ensuring that they show up, and when they do show up, having them stay as some will quit after a couple of days.

She said they also make sure shifts are flexible, which helps accommodate those with other other part time jobs.

She said they have been reaching out via word of mouth, social media, and signs to help recruit people

