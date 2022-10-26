Homeless man arrested on felony financial fraud charge

QUINCY (WGEM) - A homeless man faces a Class X felony charge after Quincy police alleged he was the organizer of a continuing financial crimes enterprise.

Arnulfo Martinez, 47, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of financial institution fraud following a QPD investigation.

On July 19, Homebank reported to the Quincy Police Department that they received several fraudulent checks from several different people. The total amount of the fraudulent checks was more than $11,800.

Quincy police say this is an active ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are anticipated.

Martinez is being held in the Adams County Jail.

