QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Alberta E. Engels, age 94, of Quincy, died on October 23 in her daughter’s home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Edward Henry Blickhan, age 96, of Quincy, passed away October 25 . in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Nathan Wittland & Debbie Houston of Quincy, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.