John Wood Community College Foundation awards 123 scholarships to students

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 100 scholarships were awarded to students at a local college Tuesday night.

The annual scholarship reception at John Wood Community College, had an increase in the number of scholarships, as well as money awarded.

The John Wood Community College foundation awarded 123 scholarships this year, totaling more than $75,000.

Executive Director Barbara Holthaus said the night is about honoring students who achieved scholarships as well as donors who made those awards possible.

Holthaus said some students rely on these scholarships to continue getting an education.

“It encourages them to continue on their educational journey and we hear that a lot, but it truly does make a difference in many cases of whether a student is able to continue or not,” Holthaus said. “A lot of times, it is the difference maker for them to continue.”

Holthaus said those scholarships will help pay for tuition, book fees and other expenses at the college. She said many of the awards given tonight are brand new thanks to donations from the community.

You can donate to the John Wood community College Foundation here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.