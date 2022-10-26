John Wood Community College Foundation awards 123 scholarships to students

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - More than 100 scholarships were awarded to students at a local college Tuesday night.

The annual scholarship reception at John Wood Community College, had an increase in the number of scholarships, as well as money awarded.

The John Wood Community College foundation awarded 123 scholarships this year, totaling more than $75,000.

Executive Director Barbara Holthaus said the night is about honoring students who achieved scholarships as well as donors who made those awards possible.

Holthaus said some students rely on these scholarships to continue getting an education.

“It encourages them to continue on their educational journey and we hear that a lot, but it truly does make a difference in many cases of whether a student is able to continue or not,” Holthaus said. “A lot of times, it is the difference maker for them to continue.”

Holthaus said those scholarships will help pay for tuition, book fees and other expenses at the college. She said many of the awards given tonight are brand new thanks to donations from the community.

You can donate to the John Wood community College Foundation here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after Adams County crash
A pregnant woman from Quincy, IL, was killed in an early morning crash in Limestone County, AL,...
Pregnant Quincy woman dies in Alabama crash
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

Latest News

Mark Twain Museum gets $10,000 matching grant to help upgrade technology
Mark Twain Museum gets $10,000 matching grant to help upgrade technology
John Wood Community College Foundation awards 123 scholarships to students
John Wood Community College Foundation awards 123 scholarships to students
mark twain museum
Mark Twain Museum gets $10,000 matching grant to help upgrade technology
BalanceBots: More precise total knee replacements
BalanceBots: More precise total knee replacements