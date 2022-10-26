LIFE OF RILEY: Former QU pitcher Riley Martin turning heads in Chicago Cubs organization

Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher Riley Martin, left, talks with his former Quincy University coach Josh Rabe during spring training last March in Mesa, Ariz.(Josh Rabe)
By John Potts
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Riley Martin admits he was somewhat surprised when he learned about the most recent honor in his decorated baseball career.

After the minor league season ends, MiLB.com announces by position for each Major League Baseball organization which player had the best season in that team’s farm system.

Martin, the left-handed pitcher who rewrote the record book during his five-year career at Quincy University, was named as the relief pitcher on the Chicago Cubs 2022 Organization All-Star Team.

“Honestly, I didn’t know anything about it at first,” Martin said by telephone from Mesa, Ariz., where he is one of eight Cubs prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League.

“But it was a great honor and acknowledgment of all the hard work I have put in. I guess it is getting noticed so I’ll keep at it.”

One of those who has noticed is Jared Banner, the Cubs’ director of player development.

“He throws hard, and he can really spin the ball. He has an impressive slider,” Banner told MiLB.com. “He worked on it during the season and it got better and better. Whenever he’s in the strike zone, he’s gonna be tough to hit.”

During the 2022 season, the 24-year-old southpaw made 31 appearances with Myrtle Beach and South Bend, all but one which was in relief. His 120 strikeouts and 82 2/3 innings pitched were the most among all Minor League pitchers who made fewer than two starts.

Banner also told MiLB.com that the organization is in no hurry to define either a starter or reliever role for Martin’s future.

Martin, who was a sixth-round selection out of QU, posted an 8-5 record with a 3.38 earned run average while opponents batted just .188 against him at both levels.

“We’ll see what that evolves over time,” Banner said. “I know he can get guys out, he can miss bats, and his stuff is really good. And he’s left-handed. So the sky is the limit for him.”

Martin’s outstanding season earned him an invitation to the AFL, a six-week, 30-game season for top prospects, that is nearing its conclusion. Martin is a member of the Mesa Solar Sox, the defending league champion.

“This is a once in a career opportunity so it was a great honor to be one of eight players in the Cubs organization to be selected,” Martin said. “It has been a pretty cool experience.”

The Solar Sox roster is made up of prospects from the Cubs, Miami Marlins, Tampa Rays, New York Yankees and Oakland A’s.

“It’s a great group of guys and it also gives you a glimpse into how other teams go about doing things,” Martin said.

Martin, who is 0-1 with a 3.52 earned run average in the AFL, said he’s using his time in the developmental league to perfect a change in his delivery that took place during the season.

“I want to work on pitch sequencing and the best way to just get outs,” Martin said.

With the extended season, Martin explained the hurlers are on a pitch count.

“I was on a three inning or 50-pitch count during the season, but it’s down to two innings or 40 pitches out here,” Martin said.

Martin grew up in Salem, about 75 miles east of St. Louis, so he was obviously a Cardinals fan ... until that draft day call from the rival Cubs came in June 2021.

“I would have never guessed that in a million years,” Martin recalled with a laugh. “It was a surprise but it has been a real blessing being with the Cubs organization.”

And just for Cardinals fans, Martin can attest that St. Louis’ top prospect Jordan Walker, who most likely will be in Busch Stadium at some point next year, is a beast.

“He is a really big dude,” Martin said of the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Walker. “I haven’t faced him but he hit a monstrous home run off us the other night. He swings the bat well and makes contact. He’s huge in the box.”

With that, Martin was off to enjoy a rare day off. So what’s on the day off docket?

“Nothing, absolutely nothing,” Martin said. “I’m just gonna relax and recover.”

