Mark Twain Museum gets $10,000 matching grant to help upgrade technology

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Mark Twain Museum is planning to make major technology upgrades. It’s all thanks to a grant from a local organization.

The Riedel Foundation awarded the museum with a $10,000 matching grant.

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum CEO James Lundgren said the grant will allow them to replace outdated audio and video equipment.

It will allow them to improve their programming in the auditorium.

“This will allow us to get new projectors, laptop computer, cameras for recording things, sound system. They can be used in the building as well as for remote purposes out on the museum mall and things like that,” Lundgren said.

The matching grant will apply to proceeds from their upcoming whiskey tasting event called “Spirits and Sarcasm.”

That’s on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Mark Twain Museum.

