Proposals made for Adams, Hancock County EMS agreement

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The collaboration between Adams County EMS and Hancock County has been in existence since March, but is set to expire on Nov. 30.

In that time, the agreement has allowed Adams County to provide administrative oversight and technical support.

Adams County EMS chief John Simon has completed and presented an organizational study on what now reveals two possible options for the future of Hancock County EMS.

One option, Simon said, would require Hancock County EMS to become a self-sustaining service. Upon this option, Simon recommends the Hancock County Board to establish a separate ambulance board to oversee all operations.

“There have been six different leadership changes within Hancock County EMS over the last eight years,” Simon said. “That provides an environment for the employees that’s just unstable, and they need that leadership and people look for that leadership when they choose where to go work.”

The report also recommends an additional tax to be placed on the Hancock County ballot to support ambulance operations.

One problem that Simon said could arise is the cost. Simon added that it would cost Hancock County $1.5 million for Hancock County to do this. He said that number is frightening because response numbers are down, which means the service is not acquiring as much revenue as when calls are up.

The second option would have Hancock County and Adams County entering a service agreement that would expand Adams County Ambulance coverage.

With this possibility, Simon said that creates a higher likelihood of establishing another EMS building in Hancock County.

“We could expand service, we could reach different agreements as it pertains to employees covering that area, but essentially function it as one large ambulance service,” Simon said.

The length of the potential agreement is unknown as further negotiations would need to take place.

Simon noted the location of the new facility would likely stand between Hamilton and Carthage.

Simon stressed that the decision is solely up to the Hancock County Board.

“Our focus from the onset is no different than it is right now, and that’s to make sure that we offer a helping hand to Hancock County to have a stable and sustainable ambulance service,” Simon said.

WGEM News reached out to multiple members on the Hancock County Health and Miscellaneous Committee, but they did not immediately respond.

Officials at the Hancock County Courthouse told WGEM News that further discussion is planned for a not yet decided date next week.

