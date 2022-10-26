Richard “Dick” Heitholt to receive 2022 Dream Big award

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation reported Tuesday that longtime QSHS principal Richard “Dick” Heitholt will be posthumously recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Dream Big Award. He is being formally recognized at the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy.

The foundation reported tickets for the Night to Dream Big Gala are on sale now. Ticket prices are $75 for an individual and $550 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased through qpsfoundation.org. or by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.

Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign should be made to QPS Foundation and can be sent via postal mail to the Foundation office at Quincy Senior High School or online via the Foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org. Mobile device users may donate by texting “QPSF” to 44-321. Those interested in endowment giving may contact the Foundation office at 217-228-7112 to request more information.

According to the foundation, Heitholt was born in 1927 in Hannibal and grew up in the Fall Creek area on his family’s farm. Dick attended the one-room Bluff Hall Grade School, Seymour High School in Payson, and spent his senior year at Quincy Senior High School where he graduated in 1945. At QHS he was a member of the National Honor Society and lettered in football, basketball, and track. The Blue Devils finished 3rd in the 1945 State Tournament with Heitholt attaining all-tournament honors. Dick was later inducted into the Quincy High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was proud of being the first of three generations of Quincy High School athletes with his brothers, Bob, and Bill; son, Chuck; and grandsons, Steve and Scott Berry.

Dick met the love of his life, Fern (Heimer) in 1942 when her family moved to the Payson area, and they were classmates at Seymour High School. They were happily married on June 22, 1947.

Heitholt was called into the U.S. Navy Reserves one month before graduation from QHS and entered the Navy as Seaman 1/C assigned to Radar Technician School in Wright College, Chicago. As WWII ended, he finished his naval duties at Farragut, Idaho where he played on the basketball and baseball teams.

At the end of his naval tour of duty, Dick accepted a Basketball Scholarship at Northwestern University in 1946. After one semester, he joined his high school teammates to play basketball and baseball at Quincy University where he was All-Conference in both sports. Awards at Quincy College included being the first recipient of the Mart Heinen Memorial Student-Athlete Award, elected to Who’s Who in American Colleges and inducted into the Quincy University Sport’s Hall of Fame.

During his educational career, Heitholt was an active member and office holder in the Illinois Principal Association and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He presented several papers at national meetings. He was also elected to the Legislative Commission of the Illinois High School Association where he was an early advocate of expanding athletics for girls. He was one of the original founders of the Western Big 6 Conference and the Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament. He was a member of the National and Illinois Education Associations, Adams County Retired Teachers Association and a past member of the Quincy Rotary Club. Following retirement, Heitholt, was Executive Secretary for the Society for Academic Achievement.

Heitholt passed away in March of 2021, shortly after the passing of his beloved wife, Fern.

