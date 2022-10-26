Seasonable temperatures with sunshine for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are dealing with cooler morning temperatures, so jackets will be needed. Temperatures are a little bit below normal for this time of year, as we are mainly in the 30s. The low pressure system that brought us widespread rain yesterday continues to move northeastward away from the Tri-States. This low pressure will keep our winds flowing from the north/northeast though. That will keep temperatures pretty close to normal for this time of year. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s. (Our normal high for this time of year is about 61°.) Through the day, a large area of high pressure will build into the entire region. This will provide us with abundant sunshine. Into this evening, some mid to upper-level clouds will start to arrive from the west. Those clouds will continue to stream into the area tonight. The thickness and coverage area of the clouds will have a big impact on nighttime lows. Right now, lows look to be in the upper 30s to near 40° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The thickness and coverage of the clouds will also help to determine whether or not any fog develops. For those with less clouds, some patchy fog could be possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The first half of the day tomorrow will shape up partly sunny, so a mixture of sun and clouds. Later on though, skies will turn more mostly cloudy but no rain is expected. Highs will again be in the upper 50s.

