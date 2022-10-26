WGEM News Honored for Excellence in News Broadcasting

NORMAL, Ill. (WGEM) - WGEM News received top honors Tuesday at the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s annual Silver Dome Awards banquet held at the Marriott Bonvoy Hotel in Normal. Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters.

The highlight of the night was receiving First Place in the coveted Best Newscast and Best Spot News Coverage categories. WGEM News dominated the awards for breaking news, taking home all three awards given for the Spot News category for the second consecutive year.

WGEM Sports Director Tony Cornish, Jr. won First Place for Best Sportscaster. It’s the third consecutive year that Cornish has won the award.

“Whether it’s tracking severe weather, covering spot news, or shining a light on our local athletes, it’s our privilege to tell local Tri-State stories, WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney said.

“Our WGEM journalists live in our local communities. They work very hard to alert, inform, and—in the case of sports—sometimes entertain. We always believe awards like the Silver Domes belong to our neighbors just as much as they belong to us,” Mahoney added.

The team also took home a First-Place award for Best Radio Public Service Announcement for Local Charity.

“This particular award recognizes the support WGEM gives to the Little People’s Golf event. It’s just one of many examples of how we believe in utilizing the reach of our very dominant news team and station megaphone to support local charities and events that make our communities better,” WGEM Vice President and General Manager Ben Van Ness said.

The station also received second and third place awards in the categories of Best Spot News Coverage, Best Hard News Story, Best TV Anchor (Natalie Will), Best TV PSA, Best Community Service Activity and Best Local Program, Series or Documentary.

“We are grateful for the acknowledgements by our broadcasting peers and appreciate the recognition. We are honored to see our work with community organizations recognized with these awards,” WGEM Marketing Manager Shawn Dickerman said.

