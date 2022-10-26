WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) Pittsfield Lady Saukees Face Rushville-Industry During The Class 2A Regional Volleyball Quarterfinals At QND

IHSA Post-Season Play Underway At “The Pit”
Pittsfield Saukees Take On Rushville-Industry On The Post-Season Volleyball Court
Pittsfield Saukees Take On Rushville-Industry On The Post-Season Volleyball Court
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The IHSA post-season has arrived and various prep volleyball teams in the Class 2-A ranks are ready to showcase their skills at “The Pit” on the QND campus. That where the Class 2A QND Regionals are being held. Tonight, Rushville-Industry and Pittsfield collided on the hardwood.

The Lady Saukees of PHS rolled to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Rockets in dramatic fashion in the heart of “The Gem City!”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) Western Lady Wildcats Face The Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour In A Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Match-Up In Mendon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Faces Western In The IHSA Class 1A Mendon Regionals

Sports

Reports: Marlins hire Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as manager

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brenden Schaeffer
For the second off-season in a row, the Cardinals are in the market for a new bench coach.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Roll To A Homecoming Win In Canton Over Clarke On Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Roll Past Clarke On The College Football Gridiron In Canton

Sports

Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Post A Homecoming Win In Canton

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) West Hancock Titans Cross Country Runners Prepare For Sectionals With A Different Attitude From Last Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock's Parker Quinlan Competing And Running With A New Attitude In 2022

Sports

West Hancock Titans Cross Country Update

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Football Team Excited About Heading To The IHSA Playoffs On Friday To Face Chatham-Glenwood

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Football Team Excited About Heading To The State Playoffs

Sports

Quincy Blue Devil Football Players Excited About Heading To The Post-Season

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (October 20) QU Hawks Basketball Program Hits The Hardwood During “Hoopfest” And The Bowling Green Lady Cats Post A Big Win On The Post-Season Softball Dirt vs. Father Tolton

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Hoopfest" Draws Gem Cty College Basketball Fans And Hawks Nation To Pepsi Arena

Sports

'Hoopfest" Offers College Basketball Fans An Early Look At The QU Hawks

Updated: 18 hours ago