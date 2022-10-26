WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) Pittsfield Lady Saukees Face Rushville-Industry During The Class 2A Regional Volleyball Quarterfinals At QND
IHSA Post-Season Play Underway At “The Pit”
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The IHSA post-season has arrived and various prep volleyball teams in the Class 2-A ranks are ready to showcase their skills at “The Pit” on the QND campus. That where the Class 2A QND Regionals are being held. Tonight, Rushville-Industry and Pittsfield collided on the hardwood.
The Lady Saukees of PHS rolled to a 2-0 victory over the Lady Rockets in dramatic fashion in the heart of “The Gem City!”
