WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Set Their Sights On The Start Of The IHSA Football Playoffs This “Football Friday Night” On The Road

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (7-2) Quincy Blue Devils are headed back to the IHSA post-season this “Football Friday Night” to the delight of QHS fans, boosters, and alums throughout the Tri-States. The “Blue & White” will be on teh road in their Class 6A State Playoff opener against Chatham-Glenwood. The Titans have posted a (4-0) slate playing at home this season while the Blue Devils are now (4-1) playing on the road. After beating Rock Island 47-42 at Flinn Memorial Stadium in their final regular season game of the season last Friday, head coach Rick Little has guided his squad to 3 straight wins as they roll into the post-season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QHS junior lineman Chris Flachs and junior tight end Jack Mettemeyer to get their insight on the journey ahead for this Western Big 6 squad that finished (5-2) in conference play after beating the Roacks.

