WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) QHS Blue Devils Set Their Sights On The Start Of The IHSA Football Playoffs This “Football Friday Night” On The Road

Blue Devil Juniors Chris Flachs And Jack Mettemeyer Offer Their Thoughts On Quincy’s Return to Post-Season Play on The Gridiron
Quincy's Jack Mettemeyer Offers Thoughts On The IHSA Football Playoffs
Quincy's Jack Mettemeyer Offers Thoughts On The IHSA Football Playoffs
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (7-2) Quincy Blue Devils are headed back to the IHSA post-season this “Football Friday Night” to the delight of QHS fans, boosters, and alums throughout the Tri-States. The “Blue & White” will be on teh road in their Class 6A State Playoff opener against Chatham-Glenwood. The Titans have posted a (4-0) slate playing at home this season while the Blue Devils are now (4-1) playing on the road. After beating Rock Island 47-42 at Flinn Memorial Stadium in their final regular season game of the season last Friday, head coach Rick Little has guided his squad to 3 straight wins as they roll into the post-season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with QHS junior lineman Chris Flachs and junior tight end Jack Mettemeyer to get their insight on the journey ahead for this Western Big 6 squad that finished (5-2) in conference play after beating the Roacks.

