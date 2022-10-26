WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 24) Western Lady Wildcats Face The Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour In A Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal Volleyball Match-Up In Mendon
Lady Wildcats Split First Two Sets Against The Lady Indians At Unity High
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The postseason is now underway in the IHSA volleyball ranks. This evening on the Unity High campus, The Lady Wildcats of Western faced the Lady Indians of Payson-Seymour in the Class 1A Mendon Regional Quarterfinals.
Western started of fast posting a 25-13 win over Payson in the first set. The lady Indians battled back to tie up the post-season match 26-24. In the third and deciding set, Western held on to post a 25-22 victory to keep their 2022 season alive.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.