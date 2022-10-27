2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

