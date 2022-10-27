Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 27th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brenda Ruby

Tim Gates

Linda Stark

Detrik Venvertloh

Breanna Daniels

Breeonna

Nora Warning

Kayla Taylor

Charlie Bolton

Kaitlyn Crowder

Taylor Brianne Kill

Bill Jaynes

Jane Roberts

Debby Amsler

Laurie Brown

Chauni Cano

Bo Patterson

Mellissa Hackamack

Carson Lafrenz

Marvin Musick

Keenan Goodwin

Josh Crabtree

Jax Allensworth

Kent Rosedale

Corbyn Harper

Miles Cockerill

ANNIVERSARIES

Brent & Darcey Pieper

Wesley & Kit Holst

Craig & Penny Garner

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.