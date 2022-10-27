DIGGING DEEPER: Do you know who killed Dennis Green?

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Quincy man would have just celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary in September, and he would be getting ready to turn 57 in December.

Those are milestones, however, that Dennis Green has, and will, miss because he was killed back in January of 2019.

Police and family think you, or someone you know, have information that can solve this murder.

Picture after picture line the walls and tables of Amy Green’s house in Quincy.

They tell the story of the life she lived with her daughter, whom she didn’t want to name, and her husband, Dennis.

She showed one from her wedding on Sept. 17, 2017. They embrace in front of the theater on State Street, smiles on their faces and a laugh behind their eyes, trying to hide the fact that it was so hot that day.

“It was, it was beautiful. We had so much fun,” Amy said. “You know, Dennis is a typical man, you know, whatever you want. So, the only thing he showed up for the whole time was to taste the cake.”

She said she is glad she has so many pictures because, in those, is where Dennis now lives.

He died on Jan. 6, 2019.

Amy Green and Dennis Green (WGEM)

It was a Saturday. Amy, Dennis and their three-year-old had gone to dinner with her mom.

After they got home, he had to go to his part-time job as a deejay at a local bar.

“So, he put our daughter to bed, like he always did, told me good night and I’ll be back, like he always did,” Amy said.

He didn’t come home like he always did.

“I was awakened to what I thought was a car accident outside of our home and I woke up and thought, ‘What was that noise?’,” Amy said.

He never made it inside.

“He was like in a sitting position. His feet were in front of him,” Amy said. “It was so cold, so he had like a hooded jacket. We had a rail on our front porch so when he, it’s like he scooted down it and his jacket went up.”

He was shot on his porch in cold blood, in the middle of a very cold night.

“The 911 operator couldn’t understand what I was trying to say to her,” Amy said.

It was at 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of S. 13th Street when Amy found the man, she had spent 19 years with, dead.

“He is so giving. He is so laid back. He’d give you the shirt off his back,” Amy said. “So, initially after they told me, I was more like in shock and kind of numb to the situation and didn’t really know how to process it because I was just really in disbelief.”

Nearly four years later and Amy goes back and forth with her disbelief, even going back and forth talking about her husband in the present and past tense.

“It’s just because my daughter, um, you know I want her to know who her dad is, and I want her to know that he loved her very much and was very influential in her life in the little three years that she had with him but he’s, he’s still very, very much a part of our lives,” Amy said. “I know he’ll never come back. I know we’ll never have that time again but, um, he was our whole world so, um, I like to hold on to that.”

She is still holding on to hope that police will find the person, or people, who killed the 53-year-old.

“Did somebody think he was somebody he wasn’t? Because there’s nothing he could have done to provoke this type of, you know, thing to happen,” Amy said.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said there is something Amy said she didn’t know.

“He probably had information that people did not want to get out,” Farha said.

Farha finally confirmed something many had been asking since the beginning, that Dennis had helped police with at least one investigation.

“He did at least one...significant act,” Farha said.

Quincy Police Department Detective Sergeant Bryan Dusch said police have narrowed down their investigation into the murder.

“We have a suspect,” Dusch said. “Based on our investigation, it is obvious there are multiple people involved,” Dusch said.

Amy said she has not seen the police or autopsy report. WGEM has not seen those documents, either. Authorities cited the ongoing investigation for denying access even nearly four years later.

“Obviously, there are case details that we will never release and one of the reasons we do that is so that if someone comes forward with information, and they have first-hand information, we know, OK, this person knows what they’re talking about,” Dusch said.

Dusch said he cannot confirm reports of a car pulling up with several people in it, and shots coming from it.

“Based on our investigation, it was pretty clear that he was shot by someone within pretty close proximity,” Dusch said.

Dusch said he thinks the people involved could be “kind of local.”

“Quincy has a very strong connection to St. Louis, Chicago, the Quad Cities,” Dusch said. “I don’t want to just pick on those areas, but let’s just say the Chicago area where they come to Quincy. They’re here for not up-and-up reasons, sell drugs, whatever. And then, they of course, they establish ties in the Quincy area, develop friendships, many times have a child, and so they’re here but they’re not here, so they’re a lot of back and forth.”

“I have to believe it was a professional hit because of the way they did it, the way they left town and the way they didn’t talk about it,” Farha said.

Amy said she never knew anything about her husband ever helping police.

“I believe, you know, if that did happen that I didn’t know for a reason,” Amy said.

When it comes to the theory that Dennis was killed because he knew too much, then come the questions of could that happen to others who get involved with investigations, and how do police protect their informants.

“It’s difficult. It’s difficult,” Dusch said. “I would hope that whoever in law enforcement, if they sign up an informant, that they explain to them that there is a, I wouldn’t even say it’s a possibility, there is a probability that at some point down the line, when it all goes to court that the suspect is going to figure out who you are.”

The main question for Amy is whether she can ever move on, even if police find Dennis’ killer or killers.

“We have our good days and our bad days, you know. Some days I feel like, you know, I’m at peace, but then there are other days when I feel like it’s all over again. You know, so, we’ll just have to let time tell,” Amy said.

Now, she needs someone to tell their story, to solve this case for her, her daughter and the community.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and there’s only one way in Quincy and one way out of Quincy and in this small of a community, everybody knows everybody, and everybody knows everybody’s business,” Amy said.

Dusch said the max payout from Crime Stoppers is $1,000, but individuals and businesses can put together rewards of their own that can be much bigger and provide a better incentive for tips. That has yet to happen in this case.

If you know anything about Dennis Green’s murder, call Quincy Crime Stoppers at (217) 228-4474.

