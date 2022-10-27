Diver finds more human remains at Lake Mead amid receding water levels

Officials with the National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

KVVU reports a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in the lake near Callville Bay on Oct. 18.

Officials with the park service said they searched the area the following day and confirmed the finding of human remains.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the team is working on identifying the remains, which marks at least the sixth such discovery so far this year.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the country, stretching between Nevada and Arizona. But water levels have dropped throughout the year due to the ongoing drought conditions in the region.

As the water levels have receded, several items have since been found, including bones and sunken boats.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar photo
Cougar sighting in Western Illinois
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
William Jones
Charges filed after more evidence reportedly found in disgraced police chief’s home
Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave
Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

Latest News

JWCC
JWCC announces next president Bryan Renfro: “It’s a dream come true”
Residents playing a color and shape matching game Qwirkle.
Liberty Village of Pittsfield makes changes to better care for Alzheimer’s residents
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during a congressional...
Man who dragged officer into mob in Capitol attack gets over 7 years in prison
A student looks over an assignment during class.
2022 Illinois report card released