Fitness center purchases new equipment after grant donations

MEMPHIS, Mo (WGEM) - Scotland County Fitness Center held an open house on Thursday to show off new equipment purchased, thanks to a donation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Presiding Commissioner for Scotland County Duane Ebeling, said the Scotland County Fitness Center faced hardship in 2020 after being forced to shut down due to COVID-19.

“They had no income coming in to pay their bills,” said Ebeling.

Now, the fitness center is revamping with six new cardio machines and seventeen new pieces of strength and conditioning equipment purchased with $60,000 of ARPA funds and $7,000 donated from Tri-County Electric.

The old equipment in the center was nearly forty years old and Ebeling said this was a long-term investment into the community.

“It’ll last for 25 years and that will give the citizens of the county somewhere to go to use equipment like that for quite a while,” said Ebeling.

Scotland County Fitness Center board member Derek Weber said the donations of ARPA funds, and from Tri-County Electric, allows them to keep lower membership prices, allowing more people in the Memphis, Missouri community to get active.

“We want to create an inclusive environment here to where anybody of any fitness knowledge of any educational level can come in here and they can get a good start to working on their fitness and their health and I think everybody deserves that opportunity,” said Weber.

Weber said because the board was able to use county money, they don’t need to increase membership prices.

He said his team was frugal in purchasing gently used equipment instead of brand new.

“We looked at refurbished equipment that was, you know, three to four, five years old and could make our money go further,” said Weber.

He said that by buying about $70,000 of used equipment, it saved them from having to spend almost $130,000.

Weber said he plans to make the fitness center more user friendly by adding iPads with video instruction on how to use the new equipment by the end of the year.

For more information about the Scotland County Fitness Center, click here.

