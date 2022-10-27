Hancock County Farm Bureau has a new manager

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new face in charge of the Hancock County Farm Bureau.

Libbie Pollock stepped into the job earlier this month, beginning on Oct. 3.

In the first few weeks, Pollock spent much of her time getting familiar with county and state partners and resources.

Pollock said she is excited to continue the work of the farm bureau while also bringing her own projects, ideas and creativity to the role.

“There’s a lot of options, a lot of ways I can go with things to promote ag and work with a wide variety of age groups,” said Pollock.

She said her previous experience should help her better serve the members, advocate for agriculture and help educate the community.

“I worked at the Hancock County Farm Service Agency before and I really liked getting to know our county farmers and working with them and implement the farm bill,” said Pollock. “Now I’m going to be working with a lot broader range of individuals.”

She said she wants to listen to the thoughts of the members and the board to see how they would like to see the Hancock County Farm Bureau help serve them.

One of the first projects Pollock will be involved in is preparing for the annual Hancock County Farm Bureau Meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the farm bureau building in Carthage.

