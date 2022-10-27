Illinois Extension receives new 4-H youth development educator

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Kristin Huls, the former Hancock County Farm Bureau manager, has made the move just a few blocks over to the University of Illinois extension office.

Huls is the new 4-H Youth Development Educator for the extension office covering Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties.

She said she is excited to move into the role and help kids all across the region develop leadership and career skills through 4-H programs.

“4-H and agriculture have always been passions of mine, and so I spent the last nine years in a role dedicated more to agriculture, so I just felt that it was time to shift priorities a little bit and focus on the youth,” said Huls.

She said right now is a particularly fun time to start this job as the overall 4-H program continues to grow and evolve to meet the growing demand for the variety of topics kids are wanting to do.

“4-H has changed so much over the years...things like shooting sports, that’s a whole new audience. Robotics, that’s a whole new audience. A lot of STEM projects...and we do still have your traditional livestock and agriculture projects,” said Huls.

She hit the ground running, with several events in the works.

Thursday evening was the annual trunk or treat event held at the University of Illinois Extension office in Quincy.

Meanwhile, the organization will be welcoming new members of the course of the next few weeks.

Hancock County is set to welcome around 23 new members on a new member night event on Nov. 9.

Adams County will hold their new member welcome on Nov. 11.

You can find out more about Huls and how to contact her extension office by clicking here.

