Increasing clouds through the day and feeling very fall-like

QUINCY (WGEM) - Calm and quiet conditions this morning thanks to a nearby large, expansive high pressure system. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 30s and 40s. Periods of mid to upper-level clouds continue to stream into the area from the west. We do not have a completely cloudy sky yet, but as these clouds continue to build into the Tri-States through the morning and afternoon, skies will gradually turn mostly cloudy. We will remain dry though as the lower levels of the atmosphere remain too dry to support rain. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, as we will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will start off mostly cloudy, but the clouds will gradually start to clear out overnight. As that clearing takes place, nighttime lows will be a little cooler with everyone in the 30s.

After a chilly start tomorrow morning, subtle warming will start to take place and will continue into Saturday. We will see very seasonable daytime highs tomorrow in the low 60s. Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny and then will become sunny. We will have another chilly night tomorrow night with lows in the 30s.

