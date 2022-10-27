JWCC names next president

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the unanimous approval of the appointment of the college’s seventh president, Bryan Renfro at its special board meeting.

The board stated Renfro will start his new position on Jan. 4, and succeeds President Michael Elbe, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Elbe’s official retirement date is Dec. 31.

JWCC Board of Trustees Chair Diane Ary said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we welcome Dr. Bryan Renfro as our next president of John Wood Community College. Our search committee brought forth many excellent candidates for this post. We thank them for their expertise and guidance during the search process. Over the last several months, extensive interviews with the candidates led to the selection of Dr. Renfro. He brings a wealth of experience in many of the areas our Board identified as critical for the ongoing success of John Wood Community College.

“We believe Dr. Renfro will continue our emphasis on the mission of the college: enrichment of lives through learning by providing accessible educational opportunities. Dr. Renfro’s strong drive for results, balanced with his strategic orientation makes him a natural fit to carry the torch for JWCC with respect to student success, enrollment growth, Career & Technical program development, and leadership within our College and community. Our board is confident that Dr. Renfro will provide a seamless transition in delivering strategic, financial, and operational leadership for John Wood Community College.”

According to the board, Dr. Renfro’s appointment comes after a comprehensive national search that involved campus and community participation. The presidential search process consisted of a 15-member search committee led by John Wood Trustees Bob Rhea and Randy Greenwell and consultant, the Pauly Group, a national search firm with over 30 years of experience in academic and executive leadership placement.

Dr. Bryan Renfro said, “It is truly an honor to serve as the seventh president of John Wood Community College. First, I would like to thank President Elbe for his leadership of the College. It will be an honor and a privilege to follow him and to build upon the tremendous progress he and the Board of Trustees have made. Second, I would also like to thank the Board of Trustees, the presidential selection advisory committee, and everyone who participated in the search process. I am grateful for their trust in me, and I will work to validate their faith and earn the trust of the faculty, staff and students of John Wood Community College.

“Finally, I am thrilled and genuinely honored by the opportunity to return to my wife’s hometown and be a part of the community we call “home.” My family and I are looking forward to relocating, being in the community, and being involved. Working to expand educational opportunities for others has been my professional life’s sole principle and aim. In short, the work that each of us does at the community college is essential. Community Colleges provide affordable, open-access education and training that would not otherwise be an option for many. John Wood Community College has an outstanding reputation, and I am excited about this new partnership’s possibilities. It is vital to help those searching for a better way of life to achieve their hopes and dreams. I believe we can make the world a better place through John Wood Community College. I am genuinely honored and grateful for this opportunity.”

According to the board, Bryan Renfro currently works as the Vice President of Academic Instruction at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. Previously, Bryan served in various academic affairs leadership roles, including the Associate Vice Provost of Academic and Workforce Affairs at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He was also the Dean of Business and Public Services at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. Throughout his career in higher education, Bryan has taught courses in anthropology, criminal justice, and education. He has a master’s degree in Anthropology from the University of Arkansas and a doctorate from Iowa State University in Higher Education Administration with an emphasis in Community College Leadership.

