Knox County School District to acquire more electric buses

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Knox County R-1 School District is getting $1.5 million to purchase electric buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency provided funding for the School District to buy four new electric school buses and charging stations.

This amount of money covers all expenses, meaning the school district won’t have to put any of their own money towards these new additions.

“For the school district this is great because it allows us to not have to fund all that money towards the buses,” said the Knox County R-1 School District Superintendent Andy Turgeon.” We’ll be able to spend it on other things like curriculum, employees, benefits and things like that, so it’s exciting.”

More than 300 students use the bus to get to and from school in Knox County.

Since it’s a rural school, they have some students that live up to 25 miles away.

Turgeon said having more electric buses should make the journey for students and drivers smoother.

“The students like it better. Number one it’s quiet and number two it’s a smoother ride. There’re no vibrations from the engines, diesel engines offer a lot of vibrations,” said Turgeon.

By now having seven electric buses, the district will save more than $30,000 per bus, per year in fuel alone.

Turgeon is wanting to have these buses purchased and delivered in six months to a year.

Turgeon said he would like to eventually have all electric buses, but is waiting for an improvement on battery technology.

